Virginia leaders to give update on statewide effort to reduce violent crime

NORFOLK, Va. — State leaders are giving an update on Operation Ceasefire: an initiative to reduce violent crime across the commonwealth.

Attorney General Jason Miyares and Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) will be in Norfolk on Wednesday to give an update on the operation’s progress.

Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire about a year and a half ago in October 2022. He said the operation focuses on three goals: addressing gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, promoting group violence intervention and working with communities to reduce crime.

“Only the law breaking — not the law abiding — should be looking over their shoulder in fear. Ceasefire Virginia will work to keep violent, repeat offenders behind bars, protecting our communities and keeping our families safe,” said Miyares during Operation Ceasefire’s announcement.

The operation was rolled out in 13 Virginia cities, including five in Hampton Roads: Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Miyares’ office said they picked cities with a high volume of gun crime.

