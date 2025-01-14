RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signaled his hesitancy this week to allow skilled gaming machines within the commonwealth again, despite recent efforts to loosen restrictions.

"I am not interested in progressing any of those kinds of bills," Youngkin told News 3 in an interview Tuesday morning.

Instead, Youngkin wants to create a consolidated commission to oversee all gaming activities in the state. He mentioned this goal during his State of the Commonwealth address Monday.

"Let’s work together on other issues where we can find common ground. One of those issues is gaming," said Youngkin. "We must take action to enable the creation of the Virginia Gaming Commission to consolidate the regulatory oversight of our vast gaming ecosystem under one entity."

Watch full exclusive interview: Youngkin wants to create committee to oversee all gambling in Virginia

Youngkin wants to create committee to oversee all gambling in Virginia

Youngkin ordered the unplugging of all skilled gaming machines in October 2023. They gained popularity around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: Ban reinstated on slots-like skill games in Virginia

Ban reinstated on slots-like skill games in Virginia

Skilled gaming machines are similar to slot machines, but they require the players to implement a "skill" to play (e.g., memory, logistical thinking); they cannot be solely based on chance.

Following the ban, many convenience stores temporarily closed their doors or restricted lottery ticket access as an act of protest. For many store owners, skilled gaming machines generated a lion's share of revenue.

Watch: Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

Efforts have been made to bring back skilled gaming in Virginia, but to no avail. In April 2024, the General Assembly passed a measure to legalize skilled gaming machines, but Youngkin vetoed the bill because his proposed amendments — which would have greatly limited where skilled gaming machines could be installed — were rejected.

Youngkin said he wants a "robust set of safeguards" to be in place before allowing skilled gaming machines—this is where his proposed commission would come in handy.

Still, business owners are holding out hope the machines will be legalized during the 2025 session.

"We have lottery. We have casino gambling. We have off-site gambling. We have horse racing. Why not let the little guys get involved too?" said Boyd Melchor, owner of Kelly's Tavern in Hilltop.