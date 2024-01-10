Poquoson Farm Fresh grocery store is closing this winter

POQUOSON, Va. — The Farm Fresh grocery store is closing its doors this winter.

The store is offering deals on remaining products and wants to thank the community and customers for support, according to a release. There are discounts across every department, and prices will continue to reduce as product runs out.

"The management team is proud of the unending efforts that employees put into running a beautiful location, providing superior customer service and giving back to the community through partnerships with schools and civic organizations," the release about the closing said.

The release said that the store never reached the volume needed to keep it in business at that location.

Employees at the store look forward to saying goodbye to customers, according to the release. Management is helping employees with new job opportunities.