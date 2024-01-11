Portsmouth man sentenced to 50 months for narcotic, firearm possession

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was sentenced to 50 months in prison after firearms, narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia was found in his car in a busy residential area near downtown Portsmouth.

In total, police found 29 grams of cocaine, 8.3 grams of crack cocaine and 7.5 grams of "suspected marijuana" in 35-year-old Danny Marcus Collins's car, according to the release. Officers also found two guns—one of which was loaded— $1,183, packaging material, ammunition and a digital scale.

News Portsmouth takes a look at crime after recent shooting on Greenway Court East Erika Craven

On March 16, 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration began surveillance on Collins in order to help the PPD arrest him on two state summonses, according to a release about the sentencing. The DEA agents saw Collins meet with multiple people and conduct hand-to-hand transactions from his car.

When Collins saw the police watching him, he rolled up his car window and ran away, according to the release. He was then arrested.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth takes a look at crime after recent shooting on Greenway Court East

Portsmouth takes a look at efforts to reduce violent crime after shooting

The Portsmouth police narcotic K9 swept Collin's car and gave a positive alert, according to the release. The vehicle was then thoroughly searched and police found the illegal possessions.

Collins was prosecuted as part of the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares's "Operation Ceasefire" to combat violent gun crime through "rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention."