Portsmouth Police need help to find a missing 52-year-old woman who disappeared on August 8

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for 52-year-old Erica Walker, who was reported missing August 8 from the 300 block of Broad Street, which meets up with Wesley Street.

Walker is a white female with a tracheotomy scar on her throat, who stands at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 100 pounds, according to police.

She also has a tattoo on one arm with the name Cody next to a heartbeat, and on the other arm, she has another tattoo with the name Lauren, police said. In addition, she has turtle tattoos on her feet.

If you have any information, please call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.