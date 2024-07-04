Ready for July 4th? What you should know about fireworks in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — When we think of July 4th , we often think of fireworks; however, in Virginia, many cities have their own regulations. In some cases, they are stricter than the state code.

“The city ordinance is definitely what people should be aware of and abide by, and again, it’s only because it’s more restrictive…” explained Victor Valdez, Fire Marshal for Virginia Beach Fire Department.

For example, in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, sparklers are not allowed, but the cities of Hampton and Norfolk allow them.

Watch: Despite high numbers of calls, citations regarding fireworks remain low

The City of Virginia Beach says violating its code would be a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year in jail and or a $2,500.00 fine.

In Virginia Beach, residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks within their neighborhoods via the VB311 online portalVB311.virginiabeach.gov, or by calling the City’s non-emergency line at 757-385-5000. Officials ask that you not call 911 to report fireworks unless there is an active or imminent threat to life and/or property. To report emergencies, including the presence of fire or flames, continue to call 911.

In Chesapeake, resident Rhiannon Smith hopes the city will get creative with alternative ways to celebrate Independence Day.

Watch: How to report illegal fireworks in Virginia Beach this 4th of July

“To me, it’s not just the pets and the veterans who are important. It’s also the environment. Fireworks debris is not safe for animals, and the loud noises are disruptive to bird’s night schedules and things like that,” Smith said. “So I’m a big activist for - let’s just not do fireworks. Let’s find a different display that’s not harmful to our ecosystem.”

Meantime in Isle of Wight County, Patrick Dashiell is continuing the family tradition of selling fireworks. His father started doing it nearly 50 years ago.

Dashiell says what they sell is legal in the state but he recommends checking with your city to see what is allowed. He also says they’ve had to adjust what they sell over the years.

Watch: What's legal and illegal when it comes to fireworks in Virginia

While talking about the fountains, he described, “15 feet out, 15 feet up… a lot of this stuff whistles and crackles. That’s all you can have. We’re lucky in Isle of Wight County, we can sell it here.”

He recommends wetting the ground in the area where you will set off fireworks as well as having a bucket of water nearby or a hose.

As for professional fireworks displays, a few are listed below:

Chesapeake City Park

Wednesday, July 3

900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320

The event is free to the public. $5 on-site Parking Fee.

Fireworks at 9:30.



Mount Trashmore Park –

310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach

Thursday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE; limited onsite parking is $20 (Cash Only) beginning at noon

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Thursday, July 4, 7 to 11 p.m.

Scheduled live entertainment at 17th, 24th and 31st street parks.

Fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street and the Boardwalk.