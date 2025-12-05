Santa Claus to join 'Fleet Angels' for annual flight over Hampton Roads

Saint Nick will be giving his reindeer a break during his annual flight over Hampton Roads on Saturday.
The "Fleet Angels" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-2), based at Naval Station Norfolk, will escort Santa Claus as he flies over Hampton Roads from 10 a.m. to noon. The North Pole-native will be taking a ride in a Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter.
HSC-2 is well-prepared to keep Claus safe during Saturday's visit. The Fleet Replacement Squadron has trained pilots to be capable in a wide range of skills, such as anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.
Below is the schedule for Claus' flight path:
- Norfolk Naval Base (takeoff) — 10:00 a.m.
- Patrick Henry Mall — 10:05 a.m.
- Riverpointe Shopping Center — 10:15 a.m.
- Bolling Avenue — 10:20 a.m.
- Town Point Park — 10:25 a.m.
- Mount Trashmore —10:35 a.m.
- Cox High School — 10:45 a.m.
- Lesner Bridge — 10:55 a.m.
- Fort Story Base Housing — 11:05 a.m.
- King Neptune Statue — 11:15 a.m.
- Princess Anne Woods — 11:20 a.m.
- Greenbrier Mall — 11:30 a.m.
- Columbia Park — 11:40 a.m.
- Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) — 11:50 a.m.
- North Pole Bound — 12:00 p.m.