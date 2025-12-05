Santa Claus to join 'Fleet Angels' for annual flight over Hampton Roads

Saint Nick will be giving his reindeer a break during his annual flight over Hampton Roads on Saturday.

The "Fleet Angels" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-2), based at Naval Station Norfolk, will escort Santa Claus as he flies over Hampton Roads from 10 a.m. to noon. The North Pole-native will be taking a ride in a Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter.

HSC-2 is well-prepared to keep Claus safe during Saturday's visit. The Fleet Replacement Squadron has trained pilots to be capable in a wide range of skills, such as anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.

Below is the schedule for Claus' flight path:

