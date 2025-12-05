Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Santa Claus to join 'Fleet Angels' for annual flight over Hampton Roads

Santa Claus to join 'Fleet Angels' for annual flight over Hampton Roads
santa flight 2022 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Saint Nick will be giving his reindeer a break during his annual flight over Hampton Roads on Saturday.

The "Fleet Angels" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-2), based at Naval Station Norfolk, will escort Santa Claus as he flies over Hampton Roads from 10 a.m. to noon. The North Pole-native will be taking a ride in a Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter.

HSC-2 is well-prepared to keep Claus safe during Saturday's visit. The Fleet Replacement Squadron has trained pilots to be capable in a wide range of skills, such as anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.

Below is the schedule for Claus' flight path:

  • Norfolk Naval Base (takeoff) — 10:00 a.m.
  • Patrick Henry Mall — 10:05 a.m.
  • Riverpointe Shopping Center — 10:15 a.m.
  • Bolling Avenue — 10:20 a.m.
  • Town Point Park — 10:25 a.m.
  • Mount Trashmore —10:35 a.m.
  • Cox High School — 10:45 a.m.
  • Lesner Bridge — 10:55 a.m.
  • Fort Story Base Housing — 11:05 a.m.
  • King Neptune Statue — 11:15 a.m.
  • Princess Anne Woods — 11:20 a.m.
  • Greenbrier Mall — 11:30 a.m.
  • Columbia Park — 11:40 a.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) — 11:50 a.m.
  • North Pole Bound — 12:00 p.m.

More local news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive