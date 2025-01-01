SITW seeks extension, Puerto Rico outage, 2024's Everyday Heroes: Sunrise Brief

Organizers for the Something in the Water music festival have missed another deadline, according to their sponsorship agreement. The music festival was supposed to announce the festival's lineup and begin ticket sales before the year ended. The deadline miss is the latest from the music festival, created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, that has been mired by setbacks since the first event in 2019. News 3's John Hood contacted the city of Virginia Beach for a comment on this latest setback. "The Something in the Water Team has asked for an extension for releasing the festival’s lineup and ticket sales. Staff will present this request to City Council and discuss what direction Council wants to take at that point." The city of Virginia Beach The festival appears to be locked in for April 26 and 27. The festival has encountered various stumbling blocks over the years, including bad weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a detour in Washington, D.C. SITW organizers request deadline extension for lineup

One person is dead after a house fire in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning, according to crews. The home was occupied by four residents, and one dog was rescued. The fire was reported on Kelly Street at approximately 8:51 a.m., and crews were on the scene by 8:55 a.m. According to crews, the fire started in the bedroom, where they found a deceased male. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One person dies in Portsmouth house fire