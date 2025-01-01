SITW seeks extension, Puerto Rico outage, 2024's Everyday Heroes: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: SITW seeks extension, Puerto Rico outage, 2024's Everyday Heroes
Organizers for the Something in the Water music festival have missed another deadline, according to their sponsorship agreement. The music festival was supposed to announce the festival's lineup and begin ticket sales before the year ended.
The deadline miss is the latest from the music festival, created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, that has been mired by setbacks since the first event in 2019.
News 3's John Hood contacted the city of Virginia Beach for a comment on this latest setback.
"The Something in the Water Team has asked for an extension for releasing the festival’s lineup and ticket sales. Staff will present this request to City Council and discuss what direction Council wants to take at that point."The city of Virginia Beach
The festival appears to be locked in for April 26 and 27.
The festival has encountered various stumbling blocks over the years, including bad weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a detour in Washington, D.C.SITW organizers request deadline extension for lineup
One person is dead after a house fire in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning, according to crews. The home was occupied by four residents, and one dog was rescued.
The fire was reported on Kelly Street at approximately 8:51 a.m., and crews were on the scene by 8:55 a.m.
According to crews, the fire started in the bedroom, where they found a deceased male.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.One person dies in Portsmouth house fire
A sweeping blackout overshadows Puerto Rico's New Year's Eve celebrations. The outage left more than 1.3 million clients in the dark, with officials saying it could take up to two days to restore power.
Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution, reported that nearly 90% of their clients were left in the dark.
Luma said in a statement that it appears the outage was caused by a failure of an underground power line, saying it is restoring power “in the quickest and safest way possible.”
Julio Córdova, a municipal worker who was raking leaves on a nearby sidewalk, said he got dressed by the light of his cellphone and planned to buy candles.
“This affects me because I had plans. It couldn't have been yesterday or tomorrow?" he said as he shook his head.
While blackouts are rare in Puerto Rico, the island continues to struggle with chronic power outages. Their power grid was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017.
This morning's weather: Breezy start to the New Year
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says New Year’s Day will be sunny, cooler, and windy. Highs will drop to the mid 50s, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday but closer to normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts over 30 mph.
Colder air moves in for the end of the week. Expect sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see a mix of clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and a chance for spotty showers. Even colder air is set to move in this weekend.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: 2024's Everyday Heroes
News 3 shines a light on the good things happening in our community—we hope to show that there are "Everyday Heroes" all around us. 2024 reminded us that there are heroes all around us.
All of our Everyday Heroes get a $300 Visa gift card, with longtime community partner Southern Bank helping us award nearly $10,000 in 2024 alone.
We got the new year moving with Tasha Turnbull, a woman who gets people moving. We honored her for the wellness program she created to help reduce rates of diabetes and hypertension in under-resourced communities.
We met Steve Shapiro, a 70 year-old Virginia Beach man, who completed 50 marathons in 50 states, raising money for charity along the way.
Lillian Carpenter is there to keep them safe. She's a veteran crossing guard in Norfolk's Berkley community.
In Suffolk, News 3 found an Everyday Hero who proves you're never too old to make a difference. Yvonne Green leads a team volunteering at a church food pantry to feed Suffolk families.
In May, News 3 met another 80-year-old energizer bunny, Army veteran Charles Cager, a substitute teacher at Tabb High School in York County.
Later in the year, News 3 introduced you to three ladies at a Norfolk retirement community that collected books for young students.
For some of our heroes, that help was life saving. Kellam High students Ian Arnett and Kellen Good rescued a man drowning at the Oceanfront.
We also found the helpers in a horrific case in Virginia Beach. Alexander Seaver and Erin Bennett came to the rescue of a man who'd just been the victim of a brutal stabbing.
And the winner of our 2024 Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award is Jeff Pugh, the Hampton city employee who uses his own money to rebuild old bikes to give to kids who can't afford them.
Along with our community partners at Southern Bank, News 3 can't wait to meet new Everyday Heroes in 2025.
