The homeless population in Newport News is growing; here's why some people are struggling to obtain housing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Many individuals who are homeless in Newport News have different options for where they will sleep.

Some will couch hop while others will choose to sleep in their car.

However, for some, their only option aside from on the street is the floor of a church or shelter.

News NN nonprofit starts rewards program for volunteering, attending workshops Ellen Ice

By March, there will be more people whose only option will be the streets of Newport News when funding given to shelters will run out.

All Generations Church in Newport News will help feed and shelter the homeless for a few weeks throughout the cold weather season.

Two women who are guests of the church spoke to News 3 about their struggle to advance. One woman who went by the name Renee said that she became homeless because her roommate left and she couldn't pay the rent on her own.

Despite having a job as a housekeeper, she can't afford another place to live right now.

Philip and Debra Britton volunteer at All Generations Church. Three to four years ago, they used to see 50 to 60 people a night.

Since then, the number has grown with a lot of new faces.

Watch related story: Newport News homeless population is increasing; here's what the city says they will be doing to help

The homeless population in Newport News is increasing,

"We are averaging in the 90s, and if there is a spike in bad weather, you are talking 110," said Britton.

According to the Brittons, these emergency shelters only last from November until March due to funding.

Philip says a lot of the people he sees can't afford rent over 1000 dollars.

One of those people is Jazmin. The 22-year-old is eight weeks pregnant and has been homeless for three years even though her husband has a job.

"Every time we apply for a place. It's always a no," said Jazmin. "We can pay for the application, but apartments will say it's our credit. But, there's a lot of people out here who don't have good credit."

News More than 700 people are homeless in Newport News, city works on solutions Danielle Saitta

In December, the city of Newport News told News 3 they were conducting a study to assess the homeless situation on the peninsula, but it won't be completed until September.

So far, the city has collected data and is developing a strategic plan.

For now, people like Jazmin and Renee have to figure something out by March

"It's a lot," said Jazmin. "I wouldn't say it's frightening it's just more nerve-racking and annoying than anything."