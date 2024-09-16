Watch Now
News

Actions

Tito Jackson, one of the beloved brothers of the Jackson Five, dies at 70 years old

Tito Jackson dies
Posted
and last updated

Tito Jackson, a treasured member of the renowned pop band the Jackson 5, dies at 70.

Tito, the third out of nine children in the Jackson family, including acclaimed celebrities Michael and sister Janet, helped create some of the music we love today.

Tito's sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, shared about his passing on Instagram over the weekend.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” his sons said on Sunday.

Brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael made up the members of Jackson 5. The family group, a 1997 inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, composed some of the most well-known No. 1 hits from the 1970s, like "ABC," "I'll Be There," and "I Want You Back."

Currently, there is no known cause of death. We will update you as new information comes in.

More local news
Nateara Hasbrouck

Virginia Beach

'I knew that wasn't him;' Virginia Beach survivor shares story of deadly attack

Erika Craven
Suffolk shooting september 13 2024

Suffolk

Monday night vigil to honor Suffolk mass shooting victims

Jay Greene
BOBBY PRICE COMMANDERS

Sports

Virginia Beach's Price makes Commanders' debut in 'dream come true'

Marc Davis
Suffolk man celebrates his 105th birthday and shares with us the secret to living a long life

Positively Hampton Roads

Suffolk man celebrates his 105th birthday, shares secret to a long life

Danielle Saitta
vlcsnap-2024-09-15-17h04m24s294.png

Northeastern North Carolina

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Currituck County deputy in Coinjock

Jay Greene
water generic

Eastern Shore

Chincoteague, Assateague beaches closed due to 'medical waste coming ashore'

Jay Greene
Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Man stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, police say

Angela Bohon
Camden County Sheriff's Office

News

NC man to be extradited to VB for making threats: Camden Co. sheriff

Angela Bohon
More investment needed to shore up NC 12 trouble spots, leaders say

News

Windy weather has transportation officials watching NC12 in Outer Banks

Angela Bohon
breast cancer for 3mon.jpg

Health

'Knowledge is power:' Shining a light on women's health, cancer risks

Jay Greene
Kidz'NGrief

Portsmouth

Program expands to help kids in Portsmouth process trauma, grief

Erika Craven
RAHNE AND PRY

Sports

Offense sputters again as Old Dominion falls to Virginia Tech

Marc Davis

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚