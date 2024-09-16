Tito Jackson, one of the beloved brothers of the Jackson Five, dies at 70 years old

Tito Jackson, a treasured member of the renowned pop band the Jackson 5, dies at 70.

Tito, the third out of nine children in the Jackson family, including acclaimed celebrities Michael and sister Janet, helped create some of the music we love today.

Tito's sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, shared about his passing on Instagram over the weekend.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” his sons said on Sunday.

Brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael made up the members of Jackson 5. The family group, a 1997 inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, composed some of the most well-known No. 1 hits from the 1970s, like "ABC," "I'll Be There," and "I Want You Back."

Currently, there is no known cause of death. We will update you as new information comes in.