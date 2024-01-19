Two cold cases solved with help of Attorney General Miyares' Sexual Assault Initiative

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares released a statement Friday applauding the Office of the Attorney General's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team for helping solve two cold cases out of Hampton Roads.

DNA evidence was used to link Alan W. Wilmer Sr. to the 1987 murders of David Knobling and Robin Edwards in Isle of Wight, and the 1989 murder of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell in Hampton.

Police confirmed that Edwards and Howell were both sexually assaulted.

According to a press release, SAKI played an integral role in the investigations by providing funding for two intelligence analysts from the Virginia Department of State Police's Unsolved Violent Crimes and Cold Cases Analytical Support Team.

The analysts worked as part of the multi-agency investigative team, making "invaluable contributions towards the resolution of the cold cases," the press release stated.

“By bringing closure to these cold cases, they have provided solace to the victims' families and demonstrated the steadfast dedication of our law enforcement agencies in pursuing justice, regardless of the passage of time,” Attorney General Miyares said in the press release. “I’m very proud of our sexual assault program for funding these investigations and shedding light on these cold cases.”

Intelligence analysts continue to investigate and support efforts in other sexually motivated homicides and sexual assaults across the Commonwealth.