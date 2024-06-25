Watch Now
Two historic sites in Hampton Roads added to Virginia Landmarks Register

Top Stories - Monday June 25
Hampton Roads traffic
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 25, 2024

HAMPTON, Va. — Two landmarks in Hampton Roads have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR).

The Chesapeake Beach Historic District is one of the few neighborhoods in what was then Princess Anne County (now Virginia Beach) to retain its historical layout and character, DHR said.

Chesapeake Beach holds a reputation as a residential 'beach cottage' community, due to its contrast with the nearby oceanfront resorts, hotels, and other businesses aimed at vacationers.

Watch related: Historic Virginia Beach community makes national register, preserves history

Historic Virginia Beach community makes national register, preserves history

The Pleasant Ridge School Historic District located south of Pungo in the Capps Shop-Centerville Community of Virginia Beach was also named by the DHR.

DHR said the small district contains a church built circa 1949 and a cemetery with burials dating to around 1904.

The district gets its name from the one-room schoolhouse originally constructed in 1886 as part of a larger school for white students, however, in 1918 it was moved to its current location to serve black children grades 1-7 during Jim Crow DHR said.

The area contains archaeological insights into the life, history, and activism of Black Communities during the era.

