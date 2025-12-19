University of Virginia names Beardsley as new president

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Scott Beardsley, dean of the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, was unanimously selected by the university’s Board of Visitors as UVA’s new president, the school announced Friday.

Beardsley takes the helm months after former President Jim Ryan resigned amid pressure from the Trump administration. That pressure stemmed from the administration’s push for colleges receiving federal funding to comply with its preferences on diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

In September, UVA was among several schools asked by the Trump administration to adopt its “Compact for Excellence in Higher Education,” a proposal the university later said would be difficult to implement. The compact called on schools to align with federal priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech, student discipline and college affordability, among other issues.

In a release Friday, UVA said Beardsley brings experience in academic leadership, board service and senior executive roles to the presidency during what it described as a “complex” period for higher education.

While not directly addressing the Trump administration, the release said colleges and universities are facing “complex questions regarding academic and institutional independence, research funding changes and a shifting landscape for collegiate athletics,” among other challenges.

“I am deeply honored to be named the 10th president of the University of Virginia, an institution with a historic legacy shaped by visionaries and dedicated members of the University community,” Beardsley said. “As president, I embrace the responsibility of carrying forward that legacy while advancing UVA’s mission and ensuring we are prepared for the evolving landscape of higher education and health care. I am committed to excellence and to a results-driven, student-centered approach that promotes the University’s academic excellence, faculty strength, exceptional patient care, financial sustainability, public service mission and long-term impact.”