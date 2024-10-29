VA leaders urge domestic violence survivors to sign up for a new protection program

A new program, the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP), in Virginia hopes to help violence victims.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is urging victims to take advantage of this to ensure their abusers won't find them.

Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Chnika Clark, a domestic violence survivor who News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones has stayed in touch with, said she believes this program is long overdue.

Her goal is to break the life-or-death cycle of abuse all year round. She was shot twice by her children's father nearly 10 years ago. This is why she believes the ACP is so important.

Jason Miyares encourages Virginians impacted by domestic violence, stalking, sexual violence, human trafficking and child abduction to apply for the ACP.

The program provides survivors with a legal substitute address, ensuring their actual physical location is kept out of public records and inaccessible to their abuser.

Victims of these crimes who have recently moved will be given a card from the Attorney General's office with a new address, typically a P.O. box. Victims can then give that card to state agencies and companies as their official address. State leaders say this shields them from public records so their abuser can't find them.

"To be able to escape your situation and start a new life and get your new address private, I think it's a great start for a victim that needs to get away," said Clark.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, they can apply to participate in the ACP by reaching out to their local domestic violence assistance program.

"Every survivor in Virginia should know that they are not alone,” Miyares said. “Resources like the Address Confidentiality Program are available to provide safety and peace of mind, empowering survivors to focus on healing without living in fear.”

Once enrolled, participants are responsible for notifying state and local agencies of their ACP status. Government agencies are legally required to accept the ACP address as the participant’s official residential address. The certification lasts for three years, with the option to renew.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the Virginia Statewide Hotline for Domestic and Sexual Violence at 1-800-838-8238 for confidential support and referrals. In case of immediate danger, call 911.