Va. NAACP calls for rejection of a bill that protects law enforcement as witnesses

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is sounding the alarm on a bill that aims to protect the jobs of police officers serving as witnesses in court.

Senate Bill 1274 was introduced last week. The bill specifically states police officers with a witness impeachment evidence designation can't be disciplined or let go.

The bill also says that designation is for officers who are believed to have given inconsistent witness statements in a case.

The NAACP is urging the state senate to reject the bill, accusing it of, "shielding law enforcement officers of accountability," saying it risks hurting trust in the justice system.

Norfolk Senator Angelia Williams-Graves and Virginia Beach Senator Bill Desteph are listed on the bill as co-sponsors.