VB apartment fire damages 16 units; 4 adults, child & multiple animals rescued

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Dept. crews responded to an apartment complex around 7:59 p.m. in the 700 black of Hampshire Lane in the Lake Edward section of the city.

Fire officials tell us they saw heavy smoke coming from the second story of the two-story apartment complex when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters also say they were able to rescue four adults, one child and multiple animals.

Currently, officials say it appears that there are 16 apartment units damaged and two adults were transported for injuries obtained during the fire. One firefighter was injured by a dog bite during rescue efforts.