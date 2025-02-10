VHSL complies with Trump's executive order banning trans students in girl's sports

The Virginia High School League will comply with President Trump's executive order, which bans transgender students from participating in girl's sports, the league said in a press release Monday.

The executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," was signed by Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and will be implemented immediately in Virginia's public high schools.

"The VHSL is the governing body, and our member schools look to and rely on the VHSL for policy and guidance," said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun. "The compliance will provide membership clear and consistent direction."

The league, which covers 318 member schools — all public high schools in the commonwealth — says they have directed staff to immediately propose policy changes and will change the language in their handbook soon.