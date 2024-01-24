Virginia Beach School Board names new superintendent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The School Board of the City of Virginia Beach has named Dr. Donald Robertson as the division's superintendent.

The vote happened at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

A native of Hampton Roads, Dr. Robertson began his career as a math teacher with Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) in 1988 and progressed in leadership roles including assistant principal of Bayside High School, principal of Salem High School, chief strategy and innovation officer, chief schools officer, chief of staff and acting superintendent.

Positively Hampton Roads Hear from the 2 Virginia Beach schools rated best in the commonwealth Beverly Kidd

"I am humbled by the confidence you have placed in me to lead Virginia Beach City Public Schools to continued success,” Dr. Robertson is quoted saying press release. “I pledge to lead with the highest integrity; I pledge my commitment to our staff, students, community and this board; and I pledge to live and lead by the core values of our great school division.”

Robertson has served as acting superintendent since June of 2023 after Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence left to take the same position at Loudon County Public Schools.

Since the start of the school year the school board has been working with a consulting firm to conduct a nationwide search and host several public input sessions.

Hear from the two Virginia Beach schools rated best in the commonwealth

After several interviews with candidates the School Board selected Dr. Robertson as its top choice.

Robertson begins his new role on Feb.1.