Virginia K-9s to receive body armor in honor of K-9 killed by inmates in 2024

VIRGINIA — K-9s at the Virginia Department of Corrections will receive bullet and stab protective vests as part of a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests will have the message “In memory of K9 Rivan, Virginia DOC, EOW 4-2-24.” embroidered on it, honoring the K-9 who was stabbed to death by inmates in April 2024.

The four inmates responsible for killing Rivan and injuring Correctional Officer Kharmishia Phillip-Fields were charged in connection to the incident.