Virginia ranked top in nation for business by CNBC

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Virginia was voted No. 1 in the nation for business by CNBC.

The annual ranking measures all 50 states in 10 key categories, and for the first time, CNBC weighed infrastructure as one of the most important factors for businesses when they're deciding where to invest.

"Virginia's future is bright and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in the world of business and the world of opportunity, because Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family," said Governor Youngkin.

The governor pointed out Virginia's port, rail system, air transportation, and specifically the HRBT expansion project as why Virginia is a great place for businesses to thrive. He also said more businesses equals more jobs.

"Some of the worlds leading companies are choosing to come to Virginia, and the world leading companies that are already here are expanding in Virginia," said Youngkin. "Those great jobs will come with great futures, and the educational system that was ranked number 1 by CNBC this morning will continue to prepare our students for those great jobs."

Other factors in the ranking include the economy, quality of life, cost of doing business, education, and cost of living.

Virginia has previously been named America's Top State for Business by CNBC five other times, with the most recent being in 2021.