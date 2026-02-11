Virginia State Parks reopening campgrounds in March with burn restrictions

Virginia State Parks is reopening its campgrounds on March 6 for the season with burn restrictions in effect.

The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30, which bans open fires, including charcoal and wood fires, between midnight and 4 p.m. The restriction applies to all areas of parks, including picnic and cabin areas with grills or fire rings.

Gas grills and propane stoves are allowed, but some parks have individual restrictions on personal grills, so visitors should contact the specific park with inquiries.

Campgrounds that have an on-duty camp host are allowed to burn fires before 4 p.m. if they are kept within a designated campfire ring or circle, and it must be under constant supervision until the fire is completely extinguished. Any flammable material must be cleared from a 20-foot area around the fire, and campers need to have a rake, shovel and water on hand.

For more information on Virginia's 4 PM burning law, click here.

Campground reservations can be made at reservevaparks.com.