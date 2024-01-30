Virginia State Police investigating fatal York County bicycle crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal bicycle crash that occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers say a 2000 Ford Expedition had a green light at the intersection of Washington Square Drive as they were heading south on Route 17, and as they passed through the intersection, encountered a bicyclist and was unable to avoid striking the rider.

The bicyclist, 60-year-old Leroy F. Chatham, of Yorktown, was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

According to state police, Chatham was dressed in dark, non-reflective clothing.

The driver of the Expedition, 53-year-old James Clark, remained at the scene of the crash.

Neither speed or alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, according to troopers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

