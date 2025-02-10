WTKR News 3 announces new Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich

NORFOLK, Va. — David Aldrich, a meteorologist with more than 20 years experience throughout the eastern U.S., will be joining the WTKR News 3 First Warning Weather Team at the end of February as long-time chief Patrick Rockey retires from the role.

Aldrich, who spent a decade as the chief at WVLT in Knoxville, Tenn., is thrilled for the opportunity to lead weather coverage in a region with such a unique climate.

“I have tremendous shoes to fill,” Aldrich said. “It will be an honor and a privilege to join the team at WTKR, and I look forward to getting to know and serving the people of the Hampton Roads community.”

Aldrich hails from Wilmington, Del. and earned his meteorology degree from North Carolina State University in 1999 before getting his first gig at WNCN in Raleigh.

From there, Aldrich hopped over to WSAZ in Charleston, W.V., then WHAM in Rochester, N.Y., WTXF in Philadelphia, and finally landed at WVLT in Knoxville, Tenn. as chief.

With his experience covering weather in various climates — from the snowy winters of upstate New York to the hot, humid summers of Tennessee — Aldrich has seen it all.

"David has experience in our region, expertise in meteorology and energy in his presentation that the people of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina expect from WTKR News 3," said Ed Reams, senior director of news at WTKR / WGNT. "I know he will be a great leader and a wonderful complement to our First Warning Weather team of meteorologists."

Aldrich and his wife Stephanie have two daughters, a cat, a chinchilla, and a pup named Dew Point, AKA Dewey.

Aldrich joins the WTKR News 3 First Warning Weather team on Feb. 24.