U.S. housing market report comes out Tuesday as home prices are down in Virginia

Housing market
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A new report on the U.S. housing market will be released Tuesday with new information and data for buyers, sellers, or people even thinking about buying or selling.

Joy Mills, a realtor with Kirbor Homes, shared how you can navigate the current market.

"I believe we have an inventory shortage for people who are currently looking. It's harder for people to find the house they're looking for in the price range that they need it in," said Mills.

Luckily, we may be seeing a shift following years of decline.

However, if you're trying to become a first-time homeowner, realtors said it's not getting any easier.

The latest reportfrom Virginia Realtors showed that from June to July, the median price of a home dropped 1.2%, from $431,500 to $426,000.

When it comes to rising interest rates, realtors expect some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Before the pre-pandemic back when interest rates were normal, in those fives, fours, numbers, it seems we were trending back in that general direction. I don't have a crystal ball, and I can't predict it, but we do have higher hopes. Depending on what you're looking for, is whether the market is going to have enough for you," Mills added.

While there is still uncertainty in the market, waiting for it to improve can be frustrating.

With the latest report on the housing market coming down Tuesday, Mills said she believes home prices will go up if material costs keep growing.

