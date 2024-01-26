Clemson "felt like a home" to Maury's Watford

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ari Watford has developed into one of the best high school football players in the country. He'll hope to do the same at the college level under the bright lights of the ACC.

Watford verbally committed to Clemson on Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. It's a campus and program that made the junior defensive end feel comfortable.

"We loved the environment there, loved the coaching staff, everybody seemed really genuine," he said. "It just felt like a home."

The Commodore standout is ranked as the top edge rusher in the country by On3.com, third nationally by ESPN. As for how early he sees the field for the Tigers, he's putting that on himself.

"That will depend on me," he noted. "If I come in there and work and do what I'm supposed to do, I'll see some playing time."

"With him, I'm just never into talking about his film or his play. That's going to be on display. That speaks for itself," added Maury head coach Dyrri McCain. "He takes his academics seriously, he takes everything he does with a purpose seriously, when he's in the weight room, it's serious business. He just has a professional mindset now."

Watford helped Maury to a 15-0 season and a state title in 2023. He becomes the highest-ranked player in Clemson's 2025 recruiting class. The junior will get the chance to make his longtime dream a reality and play high profile college football.

"It means a lot to me, just being able to be there, being able to play on the big stage," Watford said. "My family can see me on TV, play football, last name on the back of the jersey. It's something that nobody in my family has done, so it's big."

Before heading to Clemson, however, he'll look to help Maury claim back-to-back state championships. Watford says having his commitment out of the way will make it easier to focus on his senior campaign and he'll take aim at establishing himself as a leader.

"That's actually the challenge that my coach put on me, embracing everything that I am," he pointed out. "I'm a humble guy. I don't like to brag or talk about what I've done, but I guess that's just a new way I've got to live, put it all on display."

"He knows that he needs to get better at some things and takes on those challenges," McCain noted. "He doesn't run away from them or think that he's better than anybody or anything. He listens, he's coachable and any challenge that we put in front of him he's been ready to step in front of and willing to take on."