DB3 previews Friday fights during official press conference

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Lemos will get after it in the ring Friday night. Wednesday afternoon saw the two do some verbal sparring on stage.

The two made remarks during the official press conference at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside ahead of Friday's bouts at Scope Arena.

"I like trash-talking," smiled Davis. "I never be disrespectful to my opponent, always give out respect, but jazz it up, have a little fun. We're going there to fight, so we can [trash]-talk a little bit."

Davis and Lemos appeared on the stage along with Troy Isley and Tyler Howard, who will meet in the co-feature event. Despite some of the fun-natured verbal jabbing, the Norfolk native was complimentary of Lemos, especially for agreeing to fight in Davis's home town.

"Shoutout to Gustavo, man," Davis said during the press conference. "A lot of people are not going to come to somebody's home town to fight, so he's up for the challenge. I think this is the perfect guy for this moment, so it's definitely going to be a great fight Friday night."

Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KO) and Lemos will cap off the night in the main event, but by now Norfolk knows the significance of Friday's festivities. Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KO) will take on Yeis Solano in an eight round welterweight fight, while Keon Davis, the youngest of the brothers, will make his pro debut against Jalen Moore. It's a moment the boxing siblings do not take for granted, especially getting the chance to be on the same card in their native city.

"Every single day, from the media workout, the press conference, I feel like the people enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed it," Keyshawn noted. "I'm just trying to enjoy every moment as I live them out."

"It's no different from in the gym," Kevin added. "When we're in the gym, we train together. When my brothers are sparring, I give them some feedback and they give me some feedback when I'm sparring. In a fight, it's no different. We've all been doing this for a very long time and it's nothing new to us. It's natural."

"It means a lot," noted Keon. "This is something that never happens, really, especially on this platform. This is definitely different and we're definitely going to perform, all three of us."

It's an event that's been highly-anticipated, even before it was announced, and now fight week in Norfolk is here. The Davises have spent the week back home after an eight-week training camp in Las Vegas and are feeling the love from the Mermaid City, love that will follow them into Scope come Friday night.

"The 757 has been supporting us major, ever since our first press conference in September," pointed out Keyshawn. "They sold out presale tickets, we've sold over 10,000 tickets. This means a lot, man. The entire Virginia is supporting us. Just make sure you keep supporting us, because this is just the first time."

"The support has been amazing," Kelvin added. "Just to see everybody show up and show out, any event we have, everybody is coming and packing events."

Keon Davis agrees.

"Media day was great," he said. "A lot of people came, showed up, supported us. The city definitely loves us and we love them, too."

Eight total bouts are on Friday night's card with action beginning at 6:20 PM. Top Rank estimates Keon Davis will take the ring around 7:30 PM, Kelvin in the area of 8:30 PM and Keyshawn between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM.