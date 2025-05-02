Iverson returns to Hampton to host Iverson Classic

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Allen Iverson has hosted his Iverson Classic for the last nine years, but 2024 and 2025 have been a little bit more special. They've been at home.

The NBA legend returned to the gym that bears his name at Bethel High School to tip off the 2025 edition of the classic. Some of the best high school players in the country hit the floor in the 24K Showcase game, followed by the slam dunk and three-point contests. For Iverson, it's great to watch in his own backyard.

"It's home," Iverson said. "I don't think you can complain too much when you get to do something like this at home. This is a dream for me. When I thought about all of the things that I wanted to accomplish in my life, I never thought about being able to have an impact like this to be able to bring something like this home, especially for the kids that are where I'm from to be able to see this and understand that they can do the same thing."

Thursday's events were a lead-up to Saturday's All-American game at the Hampton Coliseum. Many of the athletes in town to take part in the events are committed to Power Five programs and get a chance to showcase their skills. Last year's All-American game brought a large and excited crowd to the coliseum and Iverson is expecting more good vibes this time around. He hopes the players take advantage of their opportunities this weekend.

"That's definitely the message, don't waste your talent and if you want it go after it. Chase your dreams, they do come true," he noted. "I'm living proof that it can happen and it's just a great feeling for me to be able to let these kids know that the dream is possible."

Plenty of notable names were in attendance. Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Iverson's, sat courtside to take in Thursday's action. Maury product Joe Smith, the number one overall NBA Draft pick in 1995, was in the bleachers. Even though his NBA career is in the rearview mirror, Iverson still has that platform and he's glad to use it to bring the best basketball to Hampton.

"This is what made me me," he said of his home town. "This is what would enable me to go out into the rest of the world and from learning right here in my backyard, so it's just a blessing for me and my family to come back here and see everybody get down."

The former NBA star has been in the area quite a bit lately. Iverson was on the sideline for Michael Vick's first spring game at Norfolk State two weeks ago to support his fellow Hampton Roads product.

Among the players in Thursday's 24K Showcase was Kareem Stagg. The Georgia-bound big man previously played at Oscar Smith before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Iverson Classic All-American Game tips off Saturday at 7:00 PM.