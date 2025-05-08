No Limit Sports Episode 2: New stadium and NFL Draft in DC, locals go in NFL Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It may only be May, but it's an exciting time to be a fan of the Washington Commanders.

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're discussing an exciting week for the burgundy and gold. A new stadium is coming to the site of the old RFK Stadium within the district limits and the 2027 NFL Draft will be held in the nation's capital on the National Mall.

Speaking of NFL Draft, a handful of players with local ties heard their names called during the 2025 edition of the event in Green Bay. We're recapping the area stars who were selected, as well as those who signed as undrafted rookie free agents.

High school football season may be a few months away, but the staff at Sportsplug757 is making its rounds to college showcases at high schools throughout the Seven Cities. These events allow high school football players to get looks from college coaches and a good number of area standouts have received offers.

