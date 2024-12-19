TIMELINE: Michael Vick's career before becoming Norfolk State's head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Vick is set to become the newest head coach of Norfolk State University's football program, sources told News 3 Tuesday.

The Newport News native has had a storied career in the 757, here's a look at what Vick has done since he burst on the scene.

1980-1994: Growing up in Newport News

Vick says his hometown of Newport News is where his pro football aspirations started.

"Home is home. Every time I have a chance to go back, I appreciate it," Vick previously told News 3 in an interview. "That's where I grew up. That's where my dream began. Without the city of Newport News, without the state of Virginia - without their support, there would be no Michael Vick."

As a kid, he played at the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula—a place he's returned to and helped renovate since reaching stardom.

"Before he starred at Warwick and Virginia Tech, he was actually a member of our Boys & Girls Club football program where we play other teams from around the Peninsula," said Hal Smith, the organization's president and CEO. "So, we like to say that he kind of got his start in Boys & Girls Clubs on our own football teams."

1995-1998: Vick's high school football career

Vick rose to prominence as he started his freshman year at Ferguson High School and threw for over 400 yards in a game. Ferguson then closed in 1996 and Vick, along with his coach Tommy Reamon, went to Warwick High School.

"Michael was one of the top quarterbacks in America when he played for me," Reamon noted. "He's now showing people that he can talk that language, that he can teach."

At Warwick, Vick was a three-year starter for the Raiders. Vick credits his decision to play college football at Virginia Tech to his mother as she believed former head coach Frank Damon would tell Vick "what he needed to hear and that Damon is not afraid," Vick explained in a Facebook post.

1999-2000: Vick's stardom at Virginia Tech

In his two years as the Hokies starter, Vick only lost one regular season game finishing 22-1. He led the Hokies to the national championship in 2000, where they lost to the Florida State Seminoles. After the 2000 season, Vick declared for the draft.

Following an impressive college career with the Hokies, Virginia Tech retired his jersey in 2002, making him one of nine players to receive that honor, according to Virginia Tech.

Vick was also on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, but ultimately was not inducted.

2001-2006: Vick's first NFL stint

Vick was drafted No. 1 in the 2001 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, making him the first black quarterback to be drafted with the top pick. Vick would go on to become the Falcons full-time starter in 2002, where he would also make his first Pro Bowl.

Vick would make the Pro Bowl two more times in a Falcons jersey, in 2004 and 2005. The 2004 season would see Vick place second for NFL MVP, as he led Atlanta to an 11-5 record and a spot in the NFC championship game.

In 2006, Vick's last season in Atlanta, he became the first ever quarterback to rush for 1000 yards in a season.

2007-2009: Vick's suspension

In August 2007, Vick pleaded guilty to his role in a dogfighting scheme, according to ESPN. In the plea agreement, Vick admitted the enterprise included killing pit bulls and side bets.

Days after his guilty plea, NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell suspended Vick without pay indefinitely.

Goodell explained his reasoning behind the suspension in a letter to the former Atlanta quarterback, listing Vick's actions as "cruel and reprehensible."

"Your admitted conduct was not only illegal, but also cruel and reprehensible" and regardless whether he personally placed bets, "your actions in funding the betting and your association with

illegal gambling both violate the terms of your NFL player contract and expose you to corrupting influences in derogation of one of the most fundamental responsibilities of an NFL player."



Vick was then sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, where he served 18 months behind bars before serving the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

"It was very uncomfortable," Vick explained on his time in prison on his Facebook page. "I learned decision making in life but I don't want kids to misinterpret this as this a little time out. It's wasted time."

The Atlanta Falcons cut ties with Vick in June 2009, shortly before he finished his prison sentence. The former, then current general manager of the Falcons Thomas Dimitroff told Vick of the news and Vick "was upbeat."

"I think what we thought about a lot was going into the summer, having a clean slate, not talking about this a lot and not having this be any sort of an issue at all, for Michael, for us," Dimitroff told ESPN. "It was about being positive. It was about moving forward."

2009-2015: Vick's NFL Comeback

In August 2009, Vick would go on to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Eagles coach Andy Reid gave Vick a chance to redeem himself in the NFL, after speaking to then starting quarterback Donovan McNabb, says ESPN.

After serving as McNabb's backup in the 09' season, Vick would become Philadelphia's starting quarterback after a concussion to quarterback Kevin Kolb in 2010.

With Vick leading the team, the Eagles would finish 10-6 and make it to the Wild Card round in the playoffs. Vick would finish second for NFL MVP and NFC Offensive Player of the Year, while also winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He was rewarded with his fourth and final Pro Bowl nod and would receive a six year, $100 million dollar contract in the 2011 offseason.

Vick would then go on to play with the Eagles for two more seasons, before signing with the New York Jets in 2014 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

He would announce his retirement from football in the 2016 offseason.

2016-Present: Vick's redemption arc

In an interview posted from Vick's football page, he said "the 548 days (spent in prison) were easy compared to the comeback campaign."

Vick spent the 2017 NFL preseason serving as a coaching assistant under Reid, before becoming a sports analyst for FOX.

In addition to renovating the Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Peninsula in 2019, Vick also donated new TV's, Xbox's, and board games for the teens to use.

"I mean I grew up here," Vick said. "We want the kids to feel good about where they're at, and be excited to come here. It's all important, we just have to continue to be visionaries for them and make it happen."

In December 2022, Vick partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Peninsula to buy toys for the children.

The officials at the boys and girls club says Vick does this charitable donation every Christmas.

Vick also spoke to the Warwick High School football team ahead of their 2022 semifinal match-up, to encourage the teens and give them words of wisdom.

"Listening is everything and a lot of times we go through life and we don't pay attention to some of the small details we get from our elders and it ends up costing us," the former number one draft pick pointed out. "I just wanted those guys to know that we're watching them and we're routing for them."

The expertise Vick provided to his former high school years ago will be paramount to his success at Norfolk State, as this will be his first time in a head coaching role.

"I've always talked to my players about one day coaching," said Reamon. "He's going to be a great one, okay, because he's been around good teaching."