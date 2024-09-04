8 crashes lead to 10 deaths over Labor Day weekend

A total of eight fatal crashes that resulted in 10 deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police troopers cited over 3,000 drivers for speeding, more than 1,000 drivers for reckless driving, 77 were charged with DUIs, and 463 citations were handed out for seatbelt violations.

The fatal crashes were reported in eight cities: Bedford, Caroline, Floyd, Henrico, Henry, Montgomery, and Nothampton, and Lynchburg.

“We continue to be on an unsustainable pace for traffic fatalities,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “As the year winds down, we cannot stress enough the need for people to slow down, to buckle up, to place their complete focus on driving, and to drive sober.”