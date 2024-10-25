How to get a free or discounted Lyft ride in Hampton Roads this Halloween

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you're planning on going out for Halloween, there's an offer you can redeem for a free or discounted Lyft ride!

Local nonprofit Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sharing "757 Sober Ride" codes riders can use to get free or reduced Lyft rides over this weekend and next weekend.

The nonprofit says it's part of their work to prevent drunk driving.

Here's how it works: Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The free or reduced rides can be used on the following dates:



Friday, October 25

Saturday, October 26

Thursday, October 31

Friday, November 1

The codes will be posted here at 8 p.m. on each of the dates listed above. The rides can be used from 8 p.m. on the dates listed above until 3 a.m. the following day.

The codes can be redeemed while supplies last. Rides must originate from or have a destination in the Southside or Peninsula area.