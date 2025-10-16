Speeding citations in Chesapeake School Zones drop by more than 1,000 compared to last year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In just the first 20 days of the 2025 school year, Chesapeake Police issued 2,169 speeding citations through school zone speed cameras — a notable decrease from the 3,421 citations issued during the same period in 2024.

While more than 2,000 drivers caught speeding in school zones may still sound like a lot, it represents a drop of over 1,200 violations year-over-year. Police believe that’s a sign their efforts to change driver behavior are starting to pay off.

The citations were recorded by the city's PhotoSafe speed enforcement camera system, which has been installed near schools over the past few years. In both years, the average speed clocked by violators hovered around 39 to 40 miles per hour — well above posted limits in school zones.

Ahead of the new school year, News 3 spoke with concerned parents about traffic safety around their neighborhoods. Many voiced strong support for initiatives like PhotoSafe:

“I think it’s a strong investment toward protecting our kids,” Chesapeake parent, Brannon Simpson, said.

“Any of these are good investments toward the safety of our children,” said parent Cherise Warren.

Chesapeake Public Schools responded to the decrease in citations with cautious optimism. In a statement, the district said:

“We’re encouraged to hear there has been a decrease in citations compared to this time last year, which may indicate drivers are becoming more aware and cautious in these areas. We appreciate that motorists are paying close attention in school zones during student arrival and dismissal times, which helps keep our students safe.”

Still, concerns remain.

Some parents worry about speeding not just near schools, but through neighborhoods where children are picked up by school buses.

"It’s really about the safety of everybody back here. I understand everybody has a place to go. But if you’re in a rush, you just have to leave earlier,” said Christina Wilson, a Deep Creek mother.

Chesapeake Police say they are actively monitoring problem areas like Deep Creek, where drivers are reportedly speeding through residential streets to avoid traffic congestion.

News 3 will be following up with Chesapeake’s Public Works Department in the coming days to find out if more traffic-calming measures — like speed bumps or additional cameras — are planned for these neighborhoods.

For now, Chesapeake officials are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert — especially during student drop-off and pick-up times.