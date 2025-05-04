Virginia Beach community members ride to crush cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Community members in Virginia Beach gathered Sunday at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club for the tenth annual Crush Cancer Hampton Roads Rare Cancer Fund-raising Ride. The dual goals for participants were to get fit and to raise funds for cancer research.

This year, the event highlighted eight-year-old Emily Buck, who is undergoing treatment for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Emily was diagnosed in October 2023, and her mother, Carrie Buck, shared the challenges the family has faced, including intensive treatment that has affected Emily’s immune system.

“She has been through a lot for a little girl,” Carrie said. “They had to burn down her whole rain forest of an immune system to give it a hard reset."

Dr. Andrew Kung, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, noted that while Emily's type of leukemia is common, it is still a serious illness that affects many children across the country. However, advancements in cancer research have improved survival rates, which are nearly 90 percent for childhood leukemia.

“The treatment for leukemia is actually quite taxing. It lasts 2-3 years, but thanks to a commitment to research, we’ve made tremendous advances in treatment,” Dr. Kung said.

Among the cyclists was John Sandelr, who has personal ties to childhood cancer. His grandson Landon was the 2017 ambassador for this event, but tragically passed away after a battle with brain cancer at the age of 11. “It's devastating to see kids in the hospital with cancer,” Sandler remarked. “We're very fortunate to have the support in this area to help fight that.”

While there is currently no cure for leukemia, Dr. Kung expressed optimism about future breakthroughs, stating, “We are very close to completely curing childhood leukemia very soon.”

Families like the Bucks remain hopeful. “When people ask me how Emily's doing, I say she’s a miracle,” Carrie said.

The Crush Cancer event successfully raised funds for rare cancer research, underscoring the positive impact of community involvement in the fight against pediatric cancer.

