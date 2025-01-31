Exclusive: Man says his tenant attacked him before running away, being shot by police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Imagine walking into a bathroom in your house to check on something, turning around to leave, and suddenly, there’s a gun pointed at you.

That’s what Colson Millien said happened to him January 28. As News 3 has reported, Suffolk police say later that day, they located the man who allegedly hurt Millien. When the suspect ran away while officers tried to take him into custody, Suffolk police say they fired shots at him.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as 27-year-old Anthony Bonds from Norfolk. He has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

Millien says Bonds was a tenant living in his house.

“The bullet grazed my eye," Millien said.

Millien still had a bandage over part of his left eye and his right arm was in a sling a day after he said he was shot.

“I went to go check on the bathroom. He wanted me to go check on it. I didn’t see any issue with the bathroom that he was reporting. After that, I look up and see a pistol in his face and he's... telling me to go into the bathtub and lay down with my hands behind my back so he could restrain me," Millien explained.

Millien says he saw that Bonds had zip ties and duck tape. He said he and Bonds "tussled." Eventually, Bonds dropped his gun but "continued to physically assault me," Millien explained.

Eventually, Millien was able to call and text his friend, Dwight James, to come to the house and help.

"I was more worried about the safety of my friend than what I was going to encounter," said James.

He said he grabbed his gun and got to the house as quickly as he could.

"When I got to the back door, that's when I could see the gunman standing here," James explained.

James says Bonds then ran away. He says he ran after Bonds until police were able to catch up and take over.

Police say Bonds ran, they found him shortly after around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Nixon Drive. When they tried to take him into custody, he ran again. Police say officers shot Bonds, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, police said Bonds had since been taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Police say there will be a criminal and administrative investigation.

