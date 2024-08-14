Newport News police looking for missing, endangered 60-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News said they are looking for a missing and endangered 60-year-old.

Wayne Bernard Jennings was last seen on August 13 at around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Jennings is described as 6'2" and 200 pounds, he was last seen in the area of Anne Drive.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and tan sweatpants, police said.

He is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.