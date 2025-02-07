Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Annual 'Record Store Day' exclusive titles drop ahead of April event

Record Store Day
zamrznutitonovi/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close-up of a man hands choosing a vinyl at the vinyl market. Choosing vinyl records in store. Records on sale in a vintage vinyl shop.
Record Store Day
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This year's annual “Record Store Day” list just dropped.

The annual event began in April 2008 to celebrate and support local independent record stores across the country.

Held every year in April, RSD featuring exclusive vinyl releases, special promotions, and in-store performances from artists.

To keep the spirit of supporting local brick and mortar independent retailers, all participating stores pledge to only make the more than 300 releases available first-come, first-serve in store for the day.

Any leftovers are made available for online sales the next day.

What releases do you want to pick up?

Here's a list of participating local record stores in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina:

  • AFK Books & Records, Virginia Beach
  • Vinyl Daze Records, Virginia Beach
  • Birdland Records Tapes & CD’s, Virginia Beach
  • Bohemian Amigos Record Shop, Hampton
  • Vinny’s Vinyl, Newport News
  • Sudden Light Records, Nags Head NC
  • Shut Up & Listen Records, Elizabeth City NC

See the full list of available records here.

More local news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device