Annual 'Record Store Day' exclusive titles drop ahead of April event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This year's annual “Record Store Day” list just dropped.

The annual event began in April 2008 to celebrate and support local independent record stores across the country.

Held every year in April, RSD featuring exclusive vinyl releases, special promotions, and in-store performances from artists.

To keep the spirit of supporting local brick and mortar independent retailers, all participating stores pledge to only make the more than 300 releases available first-come, first-serve in store for the day.

Any leftovers are made available for online sales the next day.

What releases do you want to pick up?

Here's a list of participating local record stores in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina:



AFK Books & Records, Virginia Beach

Vinyl Daze Records, Virginia Beach

Birdland Records Tapes & CD’s, Virginia Beach

Bohemian Amigos Record Shop, Hampton

Vinny’s Vinyl, Newport News

Sudden Light Records, Nags Head NC

Shut Up & Listen Records, Elizabeth City NC

See the full list of available records here.