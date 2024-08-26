Hampton Roads prepares for funeral of beloved Virginia Beach Firefighter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — On Monday, first responders around Hampton Roads will bid farewell to a Virginia Beach firefighter.

After a fight with occupational cancer, friends and family of 48-year-old Matthew Gallina will honor him at Harbor Park, a fitting send-off according to Lorna Trent, the assistant chief of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

"He was a big baseball fan just a really funny guy great sense of humor, he will be loved and missed," said Trent.

A procession for Gallina will begin in Virginia Beach on Monday. At this time, police haven't determined where it will start due to traffic concerns.

It is expected to begin on either East Main Street or Water Street. The procession will end at Harbor Park where the funeral will take place.

Trent told News 3 that the firefighters have rallied around Gallina's heartbroken family.

"Matt was a family man he was dedicated he was loyal he loved his family he would do anything for his family," said Trent.

She says saving lives and serving the community as a firefighter comes with a risk to one's health. Matt had been exposed to carcinogens while on the job.

"What we need is good preventative screening to catch these things early to give our firefighters that chance so that they won't get it discovered as Matt did at stage four late in that process," said Trent.

Trent says it's a fight Gallina's wife is prepared to take on following this terrible loss.

"Michelle, Matt's wife is a fighter, and her main focus right now is making sure there is awareness for what Matt went through," said Trent. "What needs to be done to take care of the fire service in general so that other people don't have to go through what she and her family have gone through she doesn't want Matt's sacrifice to be lost on anyone,"

Instead of flowers. donations can be made to the Virginia Firefighter Foundation. That money will go towards firefighter health and wellness. You can donate by clicking the link, here.