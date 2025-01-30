CODI alert issued for missing 16-year-old teen

The following information was provided by the Virginia State Police on behalf of Northumberland County Sheriffs Office.

Name: Jaden Michael Bundy

Age: 16

Date last seen OR Date reported missing: Jan. 30, 2025

Last known location: Near Northumberland highway, possibly hitchhiking.

Physical description: 5 feet, 8 inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing black pants, gray hoodie with black front, and short dreadlocks.

More details:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Northumberland County Sheriffs Office 804-580-5221.