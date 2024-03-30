Missing 16-year-old last seen on St. Nicholas Square: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aleziah Monet Moody was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday when she left her home on the 700 block of St. Nicholas Square on foot, according to police. Her family is concerned for her safety because she was upset when she left.

Aleziah is 5'3" and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red sweatpants, black uggs and a black wig.

Anyone with information about Aleziah's whereabouts should contact the VBPD missing persons detective at (757) 385-4101.