Portsmouth police look for missing 15-year-old last seen Jan. 27

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police say that they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Najat Barret was last seen on Jan. 27 at 4:30 p.m. near the 10 block of Cavalier Boulevard, according to police. She is 5'1" and about 95 pounds.

Najat has been reported missing before.

On Nov. 17, 2023, Najat's family said she disappeared. Police reported that she returned home safely on Jan. 4.

Anyone with information about Najat's current whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, **88TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app oronline. Police say that Crime Line callers are never required to give a name or testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.