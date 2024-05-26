Watch Now
State police looking for William Eager, missing senior with cognitive impairment

William Edgar Eager
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 14:15:44-04

WOODVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a 78-year-old man with cognitive impairment who went missing on Saturday, May 25.

William Edward Eager was last seen at his home in Woodville, Va., which is about 10 miles northwest of Culpeper, Va.

VSP believe he may be driving a silver 2015 Subaru Outback, license plate VZR-7715, possibly on his way to Greensboro, N.C.

Eager suffers from cognitive impairment that puts him at danger of harming himself.

Reach out to the Rappahannock Sheriff's Office if you have any information on Eager's whereabouts at 540-675-5300, or by contacting Virginia State Police.

