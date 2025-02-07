Suffolk police searching for runaway 17-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

Name: Haidyn Maccann

Age: 17

Date last seen: Late February 5, 2025

Last known location: Her residence on Ainslie Ct. S. in Suffolk, the release says it is believed Maccann may be in the area of the 800 Block of W. Constance Rd. or Riverview Dr.

Physical description: 5'8'' and 185 pounds, white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and shorts, green Crocs, and pink wire-framed glasses.

More details: She sometimes wears a pink wig or a black and gold bonnet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-514-7915