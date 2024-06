VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother has asked for the public's assistance in locating her missing 16-year-old daughter.

Virginia Beach police confirmed that Trinity Williams went missing on Monday, June 10.

Shantel Williams

Her mother says she is 5'9, has 'reddish ombre locs', and was last seen in the area of Lynnhaven and Holland Rd.

Anyone with information regarding Trinity's whereabouts is asked to call 911.