VSP looking for woman reported missing out of Hampton, may be in danger

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Tequilla Williams, 65, who was reported missing out of Hampton.

The alert said Williams was last seen Aug 2. at her home on Calvary Terrace in Hampton. She may have been seen early in the morning on Aug. 4 in the area of West Weaver Road and West Queen Street in Hampton.

State Police said Williams is 5'5", weighs 136 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She might be wearing a cream-colored gown.

She is believed to be traveling on foot, authorities said.

State Police said Williams suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance could be a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.