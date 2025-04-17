14-year-old girl missing from Norfolk

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Name: Janiyah Breonna Green

Age: 14

Date last seen: April 16

Last known location:

Physical description: According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Green was last seen wearing a black shirt, a dark gray jacket, light blue or "Hello Kitty" pants, and "Hello Kitty" shoes. Police said she has medical conditions that require medication, and she may be in need of medical attention.

More details:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-664-7000.