Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for man last seen in Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Llamar Daniel Stanbury on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department on Thursday at 2:50 p.m.

Name: Llamar Daniel Stanbury

Age: 26

Date last seen: Monday, March 10 at 7:45 a.m.

Last known location: 1500 block of Chesapeake Avenue

Physical description: Black; 5' 9" and 260 lbs.; brown eyes and black hair.

More details: Police say Stanbury was last seen on foot. He may be in the Virginia Beach oceanfront area. He was possibly wearing a dark green sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. This disappearance poses a credible threat to Stanbury's health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.

