The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name: Kamia Lewis-Collins

Age: 11

Date last seen: 3/10/25

Last known location: Huntington Middle School

Physical description:

More details: Black female, 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. Kamia was wearing a pink T-shirt with black writing, blue jeans, a white vest, a black jacket and white, pink, and black Nikes.