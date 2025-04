The following information was provided by Portsmouth police

Name: Shyla Jordan

Age: 16

Date last seen: March 29, 2025 around 3:45 p.m.

Last known location: 300 block of Fort Lane

Physical description: 5-foot-7, 180 lbs. Last seen wearing black sweater, blue scrub pants and white sneakers

More details:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536.