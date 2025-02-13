Watch Now
Missing Persons

Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen at Haygood Shopping Center

Virginia State Police
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Terry Pratt

Age: 78

Date reported missing: Feb. 13, 2025

Last known location: Haygood Shopping Center at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13

Physical description: White; 5'11" and 130 pounds; brown eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a blue and gray plaid flannel shirt, dark colored sweatpants, sandals and sunglasses around his neck.

More details: Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Pratt on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department Thursday. Pratt has a cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is possibly driving a white 1998 Dodge Dakota with Virginia license plate "Pratdog."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-5000.

