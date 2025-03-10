Virginia Beach Police searching for critically missing man

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police

Name: Richard Beasley

Age: 30

Date last seen: Mar. 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Last known location: Military Road and Corporate Drive in Norfolk, vehicle was found parked at 4400 Block of Duffy Drive in Virginia Beach.

Physical description: 5'7", 120 pounds, hazel eyes, red hair. No information on what he was last seen wearing.

More details: Possibly driving a 2021 red Toyota Corolla with a Virginia license plate number of: VEC-4904. This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-2703