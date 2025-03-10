Virginia Beach Police searching for critically missing man

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police
Name: Richard Beasley
Age: 30
Date last seen: Mar. 9 at 9:30 p.m.
Last known location: Military Road and Corporate Drive in Norfolk, vehicle was found parked at 4400 Block of Duffy Drive in Virginia Beach.
Physical description: 5'7", 120 pounds, hazel eyes, red hair. No information on what he was last seen wearing.
More details: Possibly driving a 2021 red Toyota Corolla with a Virginia license plate number of: VEC-4904. This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by Virginia State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-2703